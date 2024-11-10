Alberta Martin Wolf

Alberta Wolf, 78, of Pomeroy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at her home.
Alberta was was the first child born to Albert and Lila Martin on March 25, 1946, in Pomeroy. A few years later, her younger brother Rich came along making the family complete. She attended school in Pomeroy, graduating in 1964. She then went on to nursing school, graduating as a registered nurse. It was during this time that she met and started dating Mike Wolf.
Mike went off to the U.S. Army in 1967 and had a tour of duty in Vietnam. They wrote to each other all the time. When Mike was able to take his R and R to Hawaii, Alberta and Mike’s parents traveled there to be with him. Shortly before Mike’s honorable discharge, He and Alberta were married at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy, on Nov. 16, 1968.
Following with Mike’s career in agriculture management, they lived in Nezperce and then Moscow. A bit later, they moved to Burbank, Wash., where Mike established a hay and grain business and Alberta settled in raising their four children, Lisa Marie, Gina Louise, Ann Michelle and Nathan Martin. It was at this time that Alberta also continued her career in nursing.
Eventually, they moved back to the Wolf homestead place outside of Clarkston on Pleasant Ridge where Mike was raised. They lived there for several years. Alberta loved to work in the yard and the together they kept the old place looking very nice. It was during that time that Alberta worked at the local care facility in Clarkston and stayed there for several years retiring as the director of nursing.
After a few years, Mike and Alberta bought a beautiful piece of land in Peola, right at the tree line. Alberta and Mike developed it into wonderful home and gathering place for their family and they fit right in as a vital part of the community.
Alberta was an amazing woman. She was forever the caregiver, holding things together in the family and living her lifelong passion and career as a registered nurse. For many of her co-workers, she became a trusted friend, one they could count on to be there for them with any personal or professional need. After retirement, she continued to keep in touch with them and with her many friends and relatives around the area. She always checked in on her neighbors to make sure they were alright.
She was a person who was a very good listener, compassionate and caring for others. Even through her own tragedies, she continued to give of herself. For her, the feelings and needs of others always came first.
Along with her parents, Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, in 2021, and her daughter, Gina, just a few months ago. Also passing before her were her in-laws, Joe and Imogene Wolf; sister in law Carol Winters and her husband Rufus; her nephew Austin Wolf; and son in law Steve Dudley.
Alberta’s first love was always her family. She is survived by her brother Rich Martin; her daughter, Lisa and husband Glenn Barber; daughter, Ann Wolf; and son, Nathan and his wife Brenda Jo Wolf. She also has seven grandchildren who loved her dearly. They are Garrett Barber and his wife Madison; Blaine Barber and his wife Cassidy; Divina Louise Wolf and her mate, Cyle Malcom; Maksim Joseph Wolf; Ezra Martin Wolf and his wife Kim; Ashton Kelly Wolf and Adysin Lila Wolf.
Alberta and Mike were also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Copper Barber, Brogan Barber and Adilyn Wolf.
Her dear family will miss her deeply, but will always remember her smile, her laughter, her great patience and fortitude, but especially how she loved them all. She had too many friends to mention, but a special thanks to Dave Petty for the caring and kindness he showed for Alberta. She will be greatly missed by all and never will be forgotten.
A funeral Mass for Alberta will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 634 High St., Pomeroy. A reception will follow at the Catholic school after the Mass. We look forward to seeing you there.