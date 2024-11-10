Alberta Martin Wolf

Alberta Wolf, 78, of Pomeroy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at her home.

Alberta was was the first child born to Albert and Lila Martin on March 25, 1946, in Pomeroy. A few years later, her younger brother Rich came along making the family complete. She attended school in Pomeroy, graduating in 1964. She then went on to nursing school, graduating as a registered nurse. It was during this time that she met and started dating Mike Wolf.

Mike went off to the U.S. Army in 1967 and had a tour of duty in Vietnam. They wrote to each other all the time. When Mike was able to take his R and R to Hawaii, Alberta and Mike’s parents traveled there to be with him. Shortly before Mike’s honorable discharge, He and Alberta were married at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Pomeroy, on Nov. 16, 1968.

Following with Mike’s career in agriculture management, they lived in Nezperce and then Moscow. A bit later, they moved to Burbank, Wash., where Mike established a hay and grain business and Alberta settled in raising their four children, Lisa Marie, Gina Louise, Ann Michelle and Nathan Martin. It was at this time that Alberta also continued her career in nursing.

Eventually, they moved back to the Wolf homestead place outside of Clarkston on Pleasant Ridge where Mike was raised. They lived there for several years. Alberta loved to work in the yard and the together they kept the old place looking very nice. It was during that time that Alberta worked at the local care facility in Clarkston and stayed there for several years retiring as the director of nursing.

After a few years, Mike and Alberta bought a beautiful piece of land in Peola, right at the tree line. Alberta and Mike developed it into wonderful home and gathering place for their family and they fit right in as a vital part of the community.