Willard Alexander Teel, 69, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, of cardiorespiratory failure. He had severe emphysema.

Willard Alexander Teel, known to many of us as Alex and to longtime friends as “Buttons,” was born July 29, 1953, to Willard Shelby Teel and Olene Staples Teel, in Jacksonville, Fla. He was their only child.