Willard Alexander Teel, 69, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, of cardiorespiratory failure. He had severe emphysema.
Willard Alexander Teel, known to many of us as Alex and to longtime friends as “Buttons,” was born July 29, 1953, to Willard Shelby Teel and Olene Staples Teel, in Jacksonville, Fla. He was their only child.
His early childhood was spent in St. Marys, Ga., where his father worked in the papermaking industry. Following the senior Willard’s career, the Teels moved to Lewiston in 1963. Alex’s first Lewiston school experience was at College Elementary School on the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
Alex graduated from Lewiston High School in 1971 and he earned an Associate of Applied Science degree at Lewis-Clark State College in 2003. Alex worked for Potlatch Corp., from 1979 through 2000 in various capacities including lift truck operator, traffic planner and relief traffic controller.
Alex loved to watch baseball and basketball. He was a committed LCSC Warrior fan. Rock ’n’ roll music was his favorite, particularly The Rolling Stones. He traveled the world to attend their concerts. In retirement, he loved growing flowers and vegetables. He shared his home-grown zinnia bouquets and produce with friends and acquaintances throughout the area.
He never outgrew his preference for spicy foods — in true Southern style — the hotter the better.
He was a devoted son and tended to his parents’ needs until their passing. He is survived by his cousin, J.D. Teel, of Homer, La.
At Alex’s request, he has been cremated and there is to be no memorial service or funeral.