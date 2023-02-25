Alex William Aherin was born Aug. 21, 1986. He was born and raised in the same house in Genesee, walked across the street to attend kindergarten through 12th grade, and on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at the age of 36, he took his last breath and moved to heaven from that same house.

Alex attended the University of Idaho and graduated with teaching certificates in elementary education and secondary English. He did his student teaching at Genesee, and he was a substitute teacher there after he graduated. He loved the school, and all the teachers and staff, and really couldn’t envision himself anywhere else.

