Alice Elaine Yoder Zakarison and Russell Arvid Zakarison

Neither Elaine nor Russell were much for anyone “making a fuss” or spending money on obituaries, but now that both have passed, it is the right time to share their story.
Elaine was born on Oct. 16, 1933, in Miss Effie’s Birthing Home on Main Street in Pullman. Her father founded the Sociology and Economics departments at (then) Washington State College. She grew up on College Hill and attended Pullman High School, class of 1951.
Russell was born “in a shack just outside of Chinook, Mont.,” on July 14, 1932. His parents moved to Whitman County in 1936 and began farming north of Pullman. Russell spent his entire life working on the farm. He graduated from Pullman High School, class of 1950.
Russell and Elaine met while serving on the PHS Student Council, under the watchful eye of principal Oscar Gladish. Elaine was smitten, to the point that she switched instruments in Dana Cleveland’s PHS band to sit closer to Russell, who played the trumpet. Russell claimed that he fell for “the smartest and the prettiest girl” in the high school.
Not all thought it a good match. Russell would occasionally climb out the window of the band room and head for the local city club downtown, which got him labeled as a bit of a “ne’er-do-well” by Principal Gladish. Gladish even called Elaine into his office to discourage her from dating the older farm boy. But Elaine and Russell stayed together, getting married on June 1, 1953, in the Congregational Church. A year later, they graduated together from Washington State University, Elaine in sociology, Russell in agriculture. During their years at WSU, Russell served in the National Guard, winning a number of awards. Elaine was extremely active in the student YWCA.
Russell spent his life farming the family farm. He was known as a farmer who practiced soil conservation techniques of strip cropping and crop rotation, generally caring deeply for the land. He raised pure-bred registered Herefords and won awards for his grand champion cattle. Russell followed in his father’s footsteps of rural advocacy, his father working to convince rural neighbors to try electricity, Russell going door to door to encourage farmers to support the Pullman Hospital.
Elaine worked at the university, first as the director of the student YWCA at WSU, eventually in the Dean of Students Office. She completed a master’s degree in counseling, she helped create the WSU day care center and she was the first director of the WSU Women’s Center. While at the YWCA, her passion involved training student leaders for social justice advocacy. She was a racial justice trainer, attended the March on Washington (Russell and the extended family helped care for the by now four children while she was away). Her deep sense of call to this work also led her to participate in voter registration drives in the South, and to act as a local civil rights leader. “Throughout her lifetime, Zakarison has served the local and university communities and fought for women’s issues, racial justice, and eradicating poverty and homophobia.” (WSU Insider, 2002).
Near the end of their lives, each took turns caring for the other, along with help from the kids and family. Elaine passed on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Russell was taking daily walks on the farm and enjoying his rocking chair in the shop until a day before he passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
Russell and Elaine are survived by two children, Elizabeth Hall and Kristine Zakarison, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Daughter Marcia Lee Zakarison passed in 2007; son Eric passed in 2024. The legacy of the farm continues in the capable hands of Sheryl Hagen-Zakarison and Eric and Sheryl’s daughter, Ariel Zakarison. All are invited to celebrate their legacy by caring passionately for the land and causing “good trouble” with an eye toward justice and a heart inclined to love.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.