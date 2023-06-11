Alice Joy Rickman

Alice Joy Rickman passed away at home Wednesday, June 7, 2023, with her daughter Sharon at her side. She was strong right up until the end, watering her flowers and hand quilting a quilt two days before her death. Her final debility was sudden and quick. Hospice was very helpful keeping her as comfortable as possible before she succumbed to a heart attack.

Alice was born in 1931, the 11th of 12 children born to Nellie And Howard (Haywire) Wilson. She was raised on the Salmon River just upriver from Mackay bar and loved to refer to herself as “a Salmon River Savage.” She had wonderful tales of riding horses and farming and killing rattle snakes while living on the river.