Alice Lorraine Hites, 91, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston.

Alice was born July 13, 1931, in Potlatch, to Lulabelle and Leonard Berry. She grew up during the Depression era on a farm outside of Potlatch, alongside her sister, Marie. While her father worked in a sawmill, Alice helped with jobs all around the house and the farm, developing a strong work ethic. Alice would take any chance she could to spend weekends with her grandmother, whom she idolized and felt at peace with.

