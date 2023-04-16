Allen Duane Jordan, long time resident of Lewiston, lost his one-year battle with esophageal cancer April 8, 2023. After surgery in August, Allen decided quickly to go on hospice and so very much benefited from and was grateful for those services until his death. He was then thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to see and enjoy classmates at his 50-year high school reunion last September.

Allen was born August 23, 1953, at San Diego Naval Hospital to Duane and Judy Jordan. He lived in California until December 1958. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. His favorite teacher was Eddy Williams, longtime band instructor. He was an accomplished musician and was a part of the pep band, marching band, jazz and lab band. The summer of 1972, he enlisted in the Navy and served honorably and proudly until his discharge in 1976. As Allen told it, it was the fault of his best friend Dan Button who conned him into joining for four years while Dan joined the Marines for only two years.