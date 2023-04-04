Allene E. St. Marie

Allene St. Marie passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at the age of 90. Allene E. Wallace was born on Oct. 23, 1932, to Clarence E. and Allie Malone Wallace, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. Born the fifth daughter, she was always referred to as the baby of the family. She was also the only one of the family to reach 90 years old.
As a young girl she missed a year of school due to illness. She attended grade school in Asotin. In 1944 the family moved to Clarkston and Allene graduated from Clarkston High School in 1952.
Allene married Dwight St. Marie, and together they had three children, Lesa, Roger and Jodi.
In 1979 she went to work at the Bridal Path in Morgans Alley. She worked there until 2001 when Dwight became ill. Dwight passed in August 2001. Allene went to work at Costco in October 2001 as a product demonstrator. She worked there eight years.
She enjoyed working in her yard, her flowers, gardening and maintaining the fountain in the backyard that Dwight built.
In June of 2018 she moved into Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston. As dementia set in, Allene then moved, in March 2020, to Riverview Residential Care in Clarkston. She lived there three years until the time of her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight St. Marie, parents C.E. and Allie Wallace, her four sisters: Ruth Schweiter, Maxine Drube, Annabelle Zimmerman and Bobbie Brown.
She is survived by daughter Lesa Ingram and husband Jerry, son Roger St. Marie and daughter Jodi St. Marie. She has four grandchildren: Sheila Ingram, Marc St. Marie, Cassie Scyphers and Madeline Scyphers. She also has three great-grandchildren: Jerissa Ingram and Aliyah and Leyton McMillan. She is also survived by lifelong friend Winnie Packwood.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 7, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 7th St., Lewiston.