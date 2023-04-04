Allene E. St. Marie

Allene St. Marie passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at the age of 90. Allene E. Wallace was born on Oct. 23, 1932, to Clarence E. and Allie Malone Wallace, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. Born the fifth daughter, she was always referred to as the baby of the family. She was also the only one of the family to reach 90 years old.

As a young girl she missed a year of school due to illness. She attended grade school in Asotin. In 1944 the family moved to Clarkston and Allene graduated from Clarkston High School in 1952.

