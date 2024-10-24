Alvin LeRoy Austin, 87, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home in Clarkston following a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Al was born in 1937 to Olive and Glen Austin in Mountain Home, Idaho. He attended school in Spokane and a short period in Clark Fork, Idaho, where he met his loving wife, Louise. They celebrated 68 years of marriage in June.

He served in the U.S. Army for four years, from 1954 to 1958. Al retired after 29 years of work at Louisiana-Pacific in Sandpoint.

He was an excellent carver on elk and deer horns, making many beautiful things.