Alvin LeRoy Austin, 87, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at his home in Clarkston following a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
Al was born in 1937 to Olive and Glen Austin in Mountain Home, Idaho. He attended school in Spokane and a short period in Clark Fork, Idaho, where he met his loving wife, Louise. They celebrated 68 years of marriage in June.
He served in the U.S. Army for four years, from 1954 to 1958. Al retired after 29 years of work at Louisiana-Pacific in Sandpoint.
He was an excellent carver on elk and deer horns, making many beautiful things.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Louise, at their home in Clarkston; his three children: daughter Linda Lund (husband Thomas), of Post Falls, son Thomas at their home in Clarkston and son Todd (Roxane), of Los Banos, Calif.; one brother Paul Young, of Spokane; 10 grandchildren who called him their hero, nine great-grandchildren and many friends whom he loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by by his daughter Loretta, his parents Olive and Glen, and sister Barbara Young.
Al was always known for having a joke for everyone.
Thank you to our hospice workers one and all.
Per his request there will be no services.