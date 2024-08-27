Amy June Tilden-Carson was born June 29, 1936, to Lawrence and Margaret Tilden in the Old Spalding Church House. Amy was a great-grandniece of Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce War. Shortly after, the family moved to Montana where Amy grew up riding horses along Post Creek near Ravalli. They moved back to Idaho where she attended and graduated from the Old Spalding School House.

Amy enjoyed rodeos. She was the princess of Joseph, Ore., in 1950, Grangeville Border Day princess in 1951 and queen of the Joseph Rodeo in 1953, where she met rodeo rider Jack Carson, whom she married and they had two children, Levi and Jackie. After three years they divorced. She worked as a secretary in various places from Lapwai to Bremerton, Wash., and Spokane. She retired work from the Clearwater River Casino.

Amy loved the outdoors including camping, hunting and fishing. She also loved the powwow circuit and traveled all over Canada and the U.S. as a champion traditional dancer. She was also fortunate enough to attend and ride in the Ero Horse Show in Belgium. She was talented in arts and crafts and was an amazing beadworker.