Anita Lear

Stella Anita Lear passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Lewiston. Anita was born to Leonard and Stella (Scott) Stewart on May 8, 1934, in Lapwai where her father was the chief of police. She was the third of six children born to Leonard and Stella. The family then moved to Pierce, where Leonard would work in the logging industry. Anita would attend all 12 years of school there and graduate from Pierce High School.

While living in Pierce, she met Bill Lear at a dance and they were married Sept. 16, 1951, a union that lasted 60 years. They welcomed four daughters: Kathy (1953), Vickie (1957), Rebecca (passed as an infant 1959) and Teresa (1962). The family lived in many locations, following woods work from Idaho to California and four years in Missouri.

