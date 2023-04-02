Ann Barbe

Ann Barbe passed away at her home in Townsend, Mont., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, due to complications from Alzheimer’s. She was 81. Ann was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Butte, Mont. She was raised by her grandparents, Mae and William Whitney, in Deer Lodge, Mont. Ann graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge in 1959. She married Waitman “Wade” Barbe in 1963 in Wallace, Idaho. They later divorced.

While married, Ann lived in Helena, Mont., and all over the Pacific Northwest including Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Kooskia, Keuterville and Coeur d’Alene, as well as Colville, Wash., and Newport, Wash. Mom met many amazing people along the way who became lifelong friends. Life eventually led mom to Townsend where, as a single parent, she raised her children to have a strong work ethic and a love for Elvis. Mom was an avid gardener of vegetables, flowers and house plants. We’re not sure if mom adopted stray cats or they adopted her. She could be seen outside puttering around in her garden with her cats following along behind.

