Ann Barbe passed away at her home in Townsend, Mont., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, due to complications from Alzheimer’s. She was 81. Ann was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Butte, Mont. She was raised by her grandparents, Mae and William Whitney, in Deer Lodge, Mont. Ann graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge in 1959. She married Waitman “Wade” Barbe in 1963 in Wallace, Idaho. They later divorced.
While married, Ann lived in Helena, Mont., and all over the Pacific Northwest including Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kamiah, Kooskia, Keuterville and Coeur d’Alene, as well as Colville, Wash., and Newport, Wash. Mom met many amazing people along the way who became lifelong friends. Life eventually led mom to Townsend where, as a single parent, she raised her children to have a strong work ethic and a love for Elvis. Mom was an avid gardener of vegetables, flowers and house plants. We’re not sure if mom adopted stray cats or they adopted her. She could be seen outside puttering around in her garden with her cats following along behind.
Ann is preceded in death by her son Lester and son-in-law Steve Grabowski. She is survived by her children and grandchildren: son Virgil, and his children Emily and Garrett, of St. Maries; daughter Jeanise, of Boca Raton, Fla.; daughter Loretta (Kurt) Riener, of Ferdinand, and her children J.D. and Demetria, of Nampa; son Darin, of Helena; son Ward, and his children Randy and James, of Townsend; and daughter Cory Rucker, and her children Zildjian and Sheri, of Helena. She is also survived by her sister Sharon (Richard) Miller, of Townsend.
Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Townsend Senior Center in Townsend, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Society or a charity of your choice. A special thank-you to our brother Ward for his loving dedication to keep Mom at home. A private burial will take place at a later date in Kamiah where Mom will be placed with her son, Lester.