Ann L. Holbrook

Ann L. Holbrook (Tuttle) was born May 30, 1947, in Colfax, to John and Eileen (Rosenberg)Tuttle. She passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. She was surrounded by friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son David. She is survived by her husband Greg of Garfield, son Robert “Ike” and his wife Denise of Spokane, daughter-in-law Stacie of Moscow and son Kirk and his wife Quest of Garfield. Also surviving her are her seven grandchildren and great-grandson, her sisters Mikki Tauge and Gina Lyons and her brother Cliff Tuttle and his wife Joey of Oregon.

