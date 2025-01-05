Ann Mary Hittman Streeter, 82, of Lewiston, passed away at her home on Nov. 19, 2024. Born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Raymond and Mary Hittman, she grew up in Muskego, Wis., and graduated from Muskego High School.

After high school, Ann volunteered with the USO, where she met William Earl Streeter in 1964. They married in 1965, and after William was stationed in Idaho Falls, they moved there. The family then relocated to Groton, Conn., where they had two daughters, Julie and Dianna. In 1971, after William’s honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy, they moved to Lewiston, where they later welcomed their son, Kenneth.

Ann furthered her education, earning certificates and a two-year degree from Lewis-Clark State College. She worked most of her career in environmental services at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, retiring at 65.

Ann was deeply involved in her community and church. She served her church community in many ways including as an usher and working at the funeral dinners. She volunteered with organizations like the Campfire Girls, 4-H, and as a Cub Scout leader. She was also an active member of Seaport Quilters and supported the American Red Cross and Interlink. Her dedication to others was a hallmark of her life.