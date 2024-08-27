With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Anna Irene Thol on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the age of 92.
Anna, or Irene as most knew her, was born on Dec. 26, 1932, in Denver, to Paul Jackson Isbell and Lottie Ann Hedrick. She had two younger brothers, Paul and Jim. In 1945, her family moved to Spokane, to be closer to relatives, later moving to Hauser Lake, Idaho, where she graduated from Rathdrum High School in 1950. She married John Thol, her devoted husband of nearly 70 years, on March 12, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene. Together, they built a family filled with love, strong character and cherished traditions.
From 1957 to 1974, Irene devoted her time as a homemaker raising her children. She later worked at the University of Idaho for 15 years in the Human Resource Department and then at the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program until retiring in 1994. In her free time, she found joy in crossword puzzles, photography, reading and turning everyday moments into lasting memories with her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Leann Thol LaFerriere (Leon) and Allen Thol; her grandchildren: Michael, Kaci, Brian, Reid, Lucas and Elise; and 15 great-grandchildren with one more due in March. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers whose memories she carried throughout her life.
A viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Short’s Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow, with a memorial service to take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, also at Short’s Funeral Chapel. Following the memorial service, Irene will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery in a graveside service, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A reception following the graveside service will be held at Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Irene will be remembered for her kindness, warmth and unwavering love. She leaves behind a legacy of laugh.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.