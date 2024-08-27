With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Anna Irene Thol on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at the age of 92.

Anna, or Irene as most knew her, was born on Dec. 26, 1932, in Denver, to Paul Jackson Isbell and Lottie Ann Hedrick. She had two younger brothers, Paul and Jim. In 1945, her family moved to Spokane, to be closer to relatives, later moving to Hauser Lake, Idaho, where she graduated from Rathdrum High School in 1950. She married John Thol, her devoted husband of nearly 70 years, on March 12, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene. Together, they built a family filled with love, strong character and cherished traditions.

From 1957 to 1974, Irene devoted her time as a homemaker raising her children. She later worked at the University of Idaho for 15 years in the Human Resource Department and then at the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program until retiring in 1994. In her free time, she found joy in crossword puzzles, photography, reading and turning everyday moments into lasting memories with her family and especially her grandchildren.