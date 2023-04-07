Anna Marie Tomlinson

Anna Marie Tomlinson died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in Grangeville, at the age of 87. Anna Marie Stewart was born in Weiser, Idaho, on Nov. 5, 1935, to Clyde and Ethel Stewart. She joined her big sister June. Her little sister, Betty, was born two years later. This was during the Great Depression and Clyde was raising sheep at Pine Creek Ranch outside of Weiser. Ethel didn’t like it there, so they moved to downtown Weiser. Later, Clyde moved the family to Council, Idaho, after he was hired as the night watchman for the railroad. Ann went to school in Council and graduated in 1953.

Bob and Ann met and dated in high school after Bob moved from Wyomingto Council. Bob had a Harley motorcycle, so Clyde thought he was too wild for his daughter. Bob knew how to play poker and pinochle, and Clyde loved to play cards, so he eventually changed his mind about Bob. Bob and Ann fell in love and were married June 5, 1953.