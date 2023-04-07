Anna Marie Tomlinson died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home in Grangeville, at the age of 87. Anna Marie Stewart was born in Weiser, Idaho, on Nov. 5, 1935, to Clyde and Ethel Stewart. She joined her big sister June. Her little sister, Betty, was born two years later. This was during the Great Depression and Clyde was raising sheep at Pine Creek Ranch outside of Weiser. Ethel didn’t like it there, so they moved to downtown Weiser. Later, Clyde moved the family to Council, Idaho, after he was hired as the night watchman for the railroad. Ann went to school in Council and graduated in 1953.
Bob and Ann met and dated in high school after Bob moved from Wyomingto Council. Bob had a Harley motorcycle, so Clyde thought he was too wild for his daughter. Bob knew how to play poker and pinochle, and Clyde loved to play cards, so he eventually changed his mind about Bob. Bob and Ann fell in love and were married June 5, 1953.
Ann worked at the Council hospital as a nurse’s aide until her first child, Sheril, was born. She became a stay-at-home mom and loved being a mother. Connie was born the next year and Ron two years later. Bob had been working driving logging trucks, but when his father became ill, he moved the family to Elk City, in 1960, to take over Tomlinson Motor Freight from his father. Ann quickly realized this was going to be a challenge. The electricity went out quite often from bad snowstorms and she had to keep the wood stove burning for heat. Younger brother Mike joined the family in 1961 and a year later Kevin was born.
Bob moved the family to Grangeville, in 1963, so Ann would have an easier life with five growing children. Ann learned how to cook from Bob’s mother Evelyn. She also learned how to knit and made several afghans, sweaters and hats. She won many blue ribbons at the Idaho County Fair for her knitting. She also sewed dresses for her daughters and they always looked like they were “store bought.” Everyone in the family has something that she made for them. Ann kept the family active with swimming lessons, 4H club, sports, dance lessons, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. She always had a nice dinner for the family every night and it was a rule that everyone had to be home to eat together.
Ann had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir. She was a member of the Camas Choristers and was active in the Jayceettes and University of Idaho Extension club. She had numerous friends that would stop at the house for coffee and cookies. Ann and Bob loved to go the Grangeville Elks Club with their friends on a Saturday night for dinner and dancing. She loved the Fourth of July and meeting all the family near the courthouse to watch the parade. She loved playing cards. She joined a bridge group and was an excellent player. She learned to play Scrabble online at 83 years old, and she and Sheril played many games together. She also enjoyed camping, boating, water skiing and snow skiing. All of the family have many memories of the good times they enjoyed together. Bob purchased an airplane and together they flew to several places to see family and friends.
When Bob retired and sold the freight business, they bought a motor home and started being “snowbirds” in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. She loved taking their motor home to the Salmon River at White Bird to fish for Steelhead, with sons Ron, Kevin and Mike, and watch the river flow by. They also took a trip around the U.S. in their motor home and went on cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal. Ann loved the ocean and they went to the Oregon coast every year. She would gather seashells and driftwood for crafts. She made wreaths from the seashells and baskets from the driftwood. She also loved the holidays and had large dinners where all the family would gather around her beautifully decorated table. She always made sure all the family had gifts for their birthdays and Christmas.
Later in life, after all the children left home, she would meet her friends for lunch and coffee. She was loved by everyone and was very sad that most of her longtime friends had passed away before her.
This past summer was special for her because she was able to have a five generation picture with the newest great-great-granddaughter.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Ethel Stewart, sisters June Billups and Betty Smith, her in-laws Harry and Evelyn Tomlinson, and Evelyn’s second husband John Lester.
Ann is survived by Bob, her husband of 70 years this June; her daughter Sheril (Gary) Hudson, their children Jeremy and Lyndi (Ron) Bartz, Ryan (Lindsay) and Cody Hudson; daughter Connie (Casey) Holloway, and their children Alicia (Jason) Nichols and Levi (Samantha) Holloway; son Ron (Christine) Tomlinson and their children, Jake Palmer and Brianna Palmer-Hovley; son Mike (Cindy) Tomlinson and their children, Tasha and Trista (and her fiancé Tim); a son Kevin (Debbie) Tomlinson and their children, Alyssa (Jon) Adkison and Kyle Tomlinson; in addition to 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her younger brother, John Stewart, and several nieces and nephews.
Our beautiful and loving mother will be missed by her family and friends. Everyone loved and cherished her and she loved all of us.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First Street, Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.