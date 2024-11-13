Anthony Loren Smith II

Anthony had the best smile you ever saw, loved to give high-fives and could eat hamburgers every day. He loved to watch football with the family and went everywhere with them. He loved watching everyone play darts and just loved to laugh at everything. His smile will always be in everyone’s heart.

Anthony is survived by his mother Pearl, in Lewiston; sister Amy Smith, Lewiston; brother Aaron Jame Smith, Lousiville, Ky.; nephew Gavin Smith, Lewiston; cousins Matthew Crowley and Keri Crowley, both of Lewiston; great-cousins Harleigh and Ivy Crowley, of Lewiston; and friends Krystal Amara Campbell, Wilma Williams and Kalli Williams, all of Lewiston. He is preceded in death by his father Anthony Loren Smith I, grandparents Harry and Alice Smith, grandparents Ernest and Dolores Deyoe, uncle Tony Deyoe and aunt Sandra Savage.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Steelhead Room, Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Please make memorial donations to your local animal shelter in Anthony’s name.