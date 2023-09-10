On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2023, Ardis Chauncey Thomason escaped the bonds of his tired, broken body to be with his Savior for eternity. He was born March 12, 1929, to Gladys Josephine (Nichols) Thomason and Vance LaSalle Thomason in Molalla, Ore., while his family visited relatives there. In later life when the subject came up, he was quick to point out he would have preferred to be born on the Camas Prairie and that he returned there just as quickly as a newborn could. He joined brothers Robert and William at the family ranch at the foot of Mason Butte where they were later joined by younger brothers, Mason and Dennis “Jug.”
He spent his early years living the hardscrabble life associated with being dependent on a small family farm during the Depression. He didn’t enjoy many of the basics his peers enjoyed, but he learned to work hard, serve God, love his family and to be a proud and thankful American, traits he demonstrated his entire life and passed along to his children.
He left the farm to serve in the U.S. Army. He was proud of his service and was stationed in pre-state Alaska during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the Camas Prairie, bought a logging truck and spent the next two decades working in the timber industry. His work took the family to several timber towns in North Idaho and Montana. He left the industry in 1971 and worked with his brothers at Thomason Chemical Co. until retirement.
Dad met Jean Duer while both were visiting family in Montana. They were married on Aug. 13, 1955, and raised six sons and one daughter. Jean died Sept. 22, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Bob, Bill and Jug; a grandson J. Tyler Thomason and great-granddaughter Sofia Josephine Sotelo. He is survived by his children: Mike (Tina), Shawn (Deanne), Tim (Christina), Lincoln (Teresa), Jill Jacobs (Colley), Marc (Robin) and Jack (Cheryl). In addition, he is survived by 17 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and his brother Mason (Barbara). He loved each of them, as well as several cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws too numerous to mention.
Dad will be remembered for his faith, kindness, generosity, work ethic, determination, patriotism and loving spirit. He gave these gifts to us and we are so very grateful.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Craigmont Community Center, 109 E. Main St., in Craigmont, followed by a private family graveside service.