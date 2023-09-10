Ardis Chauncey Thomason

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2023, Ardis Chauncey Thomason escaped the bonds of his tired, broken body to be with his Savior for eternity. He was born March 12, 1929, to Gladys Josephine (Nichols) Thomason and Vance LaSalle Thomason in Molalla, Ore., while his family visited relatives there. In later life when the subject came up, he was quick to point out he would have preferred to be born on the Camas Prairie and that he returned there just as quickly as a newborn could. He joined brothers Robert and William at the family ranch at the foot of Mason Butte where they were later joined by younger brothers, Mason and Dennis “Jug.”

He spent his early years living the hardscrabble life associated with being dependent on a small family farm during the Depression. He didn’t enjoy many of the basics his peers enjoyed, but he learned to work hard, serve God, love his family and to be a proud and thankful American, traits he demonstrated his entire life and passed along to his children.