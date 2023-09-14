Arlen Duane Brown

Arlen Duane Brown, 59, of Weippe, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Arlen was born to Joyce and Dennis “Pete” Brown, Dec. 9, 1963, in Lewiston. He enjoyed sports in school including basketball, baseball and wrestling, graduating with the class of 1983 in Lewiston. After graduating he continued his love for boxing and played city league baseball.