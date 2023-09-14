Arlen Duane Brown, 59, of Weippe, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Arlen was born to Joyce and Dennis “Pete” Brown, Dec. 9, 1963, in Lewiston. He enjoyed sports in school including basketball, baseball and wrestling, graduating with the class of 1983 in Lewiston. After graduating he continued his love for boxing and played city league baseball.
Arlen was a carpenter, a drywall master and all-around handyman. Finish work and handcrafted furniture was what he enjoyed most, especially when it was for family or friends. Arlen was married to his first wife Tami Brown Sept. 8, 1990, and they separated in 1998. They had two beautiful daughters that brought immense joy to his life, Jessica and Kendra.
Elena, the love of his life, he met after moving to Colorado in 1999. In Colorado they shared the love for live music and dancing, mountain views and the Denver Broncos. Visiting family in Idaho was a shared love and they decided to move back home to be closer to family in 2014.
Arlen’s musical talents were apparent throughout his life as he sang, played guitar and harmonica. He was known for his contagious laugh and outgoing spirit. He enjoyed spending his free time oil painting, woodworking and playing pool. Arlen never knew a stranger and had friends from all walks of life. He was the life of the party wherever he went.
Arlen is survived by his wife Elena Brown, children Jessica (John) Rogers and Kendra (Eric) Riehl, his beloved grandchildren Emberly, Quinn and Raylon Riehl. Along with his mom and stepfather Joyce and Al Kress; sisters Leasa (Bob) Loyal, Penny (Kevin) Collins; and brothers Brent Kress and Scott Kress; grandmother Lois Reed and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Dennis (Pete) Brown, brother Duke Kress, grandparents Clarence and Gladys Brown and grandfather Clement Reed.
Please join family and friends for a celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Weippe Community Hall. Please bring a covered dish to share.