Arlene Hazel Budd, 76, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 7, 2025. Born on July 31, 1948, in Lewiston, to Coy and Joyce Jaynes, Arlene arrived at approximately 4 p.m., a fact her father had proudly noted, marking her arrival with the Potlatch Forest, Inc. whistle. She was the eldest of three children.

Raised in Clarkston, Arlene was a devoted big sister and fierce advocate for her twin brothers Roy and Willis, both of whom she lost to a genetic disorder known as muscular dystrophy. This experience deeply shaped her compassionate and selfless nature. Known for her fiery red hair, she was a whirlwind of passion and quiet contemplation, a fire that burned bright but burned slowly, a force of nature both gentle and powerful.

Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and through church, she forged lifelong friendships. Her love of singing blossomed early, performing with her close friends in the “Mellotones,” a local all-girls singing group. This passion continued throughout her life, later, most notably with her involvement in the choir at Valley Christian Center in Lewiston, where she cherished participating in the annual “Singing Christmas Tree” and was honored to portray Mary one year.

Arlene graduated from Clarkston High School in 1966 and went on to attend Northwest College, where she met her first husband, Harmon Heckathorn. Despite the challenges posed by the potential for her to pass on the genetic disorder that affected her brothers, they placed their trust in God and welcomed their beloved son, Derek, a healthy and vibrant baby boy, in 1979.

Her caring spirit led her to a fulfilling career as a paraeducator, working with special needs students at Parkway Elementary and then later at Grantham Elementary School. She adored her students and always cherished the moments when they recognized her around town, eager to hear about their lives.