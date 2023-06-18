Arlene Jean Steele passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, of pneumonia at the age of 84.
Arlene was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Colville, Wash., to Ned and Alma Budd and was raised in Kettle Falls, Wash. She graduated in 1957 from Kettle Falls High School.
She went to college at Washington State University for a short period of time after moving to Lewiston in 1958. She went to work for Howard Wood Volkswagen as a secretary. At that time, she met the love of her life, Leigh Steele. They were married Sept. 6, 1959. Together they took over Bob’s Electric for 34 years with Arlene being the bookkeeper.
In 1960 Brian Leigh Steele joined the family. In 1962 Kevin Leigh Steele was born. In 1964 Daren Leigh Steele completed the family.
Arlene’s favorite color was purple. She loved to garden and spend time at their property at Dent, Idaho. She liked to collect antiques and when Leigh asked about them she always told him, “I got a good buy.” She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, Christmas being her most favorite. It would take her days to decorate the tree, every year being a different theme. She spent hours making her own ornaments.
Arlene is survived by her husband Leigh at their Lewiston home and by her sister Della Douke, of Spokane, and her brother Gary (Arlene) Budd, of Clarkston. She is also survived by her sons, Brian (Diana) Steele, Kevin Steele and Daren (Jami) Steele. She is survived by four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and her former neighbor and lifelong best friend Velda Hart.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson Trevor Leigh Steele.
Arlene’s family wishes to give their thanks and appreciation to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and the staff in the ICU department.
The family suggests memorials to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston, in the Port 4 room.