Arlene Pearson Osborn was born in Rapid City, S.D., on Dec. 18, 1932. She died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home in Lewiston, with her family by her side.
Arlene was the daughter of Art and Caroline Pearson. She grew up on the family’s sheep ranch in Union Center, S.D. At the age of 12, her family moved to Asotin.
Arlene attended school in Asotin and Clarkston, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1951.
Arlene married her partner of 72 years, Jim Osborn, on June 3, 1951, at her parents’ home in Clarkston. Three children followed, a son, Bruce, and two daughters, Carol and Karen.
Choosing a career in nursing, Arlene earned her R.N. degree from a nursing school in Lubbock, Texas.
Arlene and the family moved several times as Jim pastored churches in Mexico, Oklahoma and Washington. She loved nursing and found employment wherever changing pastoring assignments led them.
Arlene was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She had a mischievous sense of humor and knew how to have fun. She loved traveling to numerous countries including mission trips to India and Guatemala. She enjoyed skiing, swimming, crocheting, her family and her kitties. She was a member of the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
Arlene is survived by her husband Jim; daughters: Carol (Sean) Ellis, of Lewiston, and Karen (Steve) Hebert, of Palm Bay, Fla.; and seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Bruce.
A memorial service is planned at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Orchards Methodist Church in Lewiston. Donations in Arlene’s memory may be given to the Snake River Community Clinic, 215 Tenth St., Lewiston, ID 83501, or to a charity of your choice.