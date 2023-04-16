Arlene Pearson Osborn

Arlene Pearson Osborn was born in Rapid City, S.D., on Dec. 18, 1932. She died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at her home in Lewiston, with her family by her side.

Arlene was the daughter of Art and Caroline Pearson. She grew up on the family’s sheep ranch in Union Center, S.D. At the age of 12, her family moved to Asotin.

