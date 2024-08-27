Arthur ‘Art’ Hasfurther

The Lord asked for someone to fix his baler and called on Arthur “Art” G. Hasfurther, 75, of Genesee to make the needed repairs. Art took the service call on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, with family by his side. Art was born July 21, 1949, to Lawrence and Sarah (Sally McDaniels) Hasfurther. He grew up at the family home in Genesee, attended and graduated Genesee High School in 1967. He then graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with an associate degree in auto-mechanics. He enjoyed refereeing area high school football and basketball games in his free time and dating his high school sweetheart, Jeanette “Jan” Baumgartner. They married soon after, on Dec. 4, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee.

Art worked over 18 years at the Genesee Union Warehouse, and later retired as a mechanic at Columbia Tractor in Moscow, where he was sought after by many farmers of the Palouse. He, like his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, kept up the Hasfurther and Son farm that was established in 1888, on the outskirts of Genesee. He acquired his passion for farming by helping his family, and working for other farmers in the area, since he was young.

After his dad passed away, Art and Jan moved to the homestead and continued to enjoy their life together. They kept up the heritage farm with their kids and grandkids and enjoyed every minute. There was nothing that Art couldn’t fix, and he was passionate about fixing things in his shop, woodworking, making sausage and sauerkraut, watching sports and westerns, and loved helping a fellow farmer in need — in fact, he was known as the “Baler God” during haying season. He enjoyed a barbecue and cold one after a long day of hauling hay at the farm with friends. He had a love for cracking jokes, and giving people nicknames for everyone he meets, and usually referred to them by their nickname.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren and showing them the ropes on the farm. If you ever stopped by for a “visit” at the farm, it always took longer than five minutes, and you would have something cold to drink in your hand.