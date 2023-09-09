Audrey Bell Genzer

Audrey Bell Genzer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, she was 91 years young.

She was born Dec. 1, 1931, to Claude and Ida Bell Sparks of Victoria, Texas. She was one of six siblings and grew up in various Texas towns. After marrying John Felix Genzer Sr. on Dec. 12, 1950, she gave birth to a son, John Felix Genzer Jr. in 1953 and then, a daughter, Sandra Annite Genzer (Hintz) in 1956. They began their marriage in Louisiana before moving to Texas in 1966.