Audrey Bell Genzer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, she was 91 years young.
She was born Dec. 1, 1931, to Claude and Ida Bell Sparks of Victoria, Texas. She was one of six siblings and grew up in various Texas towns. After marrying John Felix Genzer Sr. on Dec. 12, 1950, she gave birth to a son, John Felix Genzer Jr. in 1953 and then, a daughter, Sandra Annite Genzer (Hintz) in 1956. They began their marriage in Louisiana before moving to Texas in 1966.
She graduated from beauty college in 1964. She was a successful beautician and home business owner until 1980. She still enjoyed beautifying her family and friends throughout the years.
Some of her favorite pastimes included square dancing, country western dancing, playing cards, dominoes and hosting her family gatherings.
In 1997, she met Laddie Prihoda and shared residency between Wimberley, Texas and Lewiston before moving to Lewiston full-time in 2014. They spent their years hunting, dancing and playing games with family and friends. He was by her side night and day and truly the best caregiver and partner she could ask for.
She leaves behind a daughter, Sandy (Dan) Hintz of Lewiston; daughter-in-law, Joyce Genzer of Lewiston; grandchildren, Jennifer (Darin) Biggs of Wimberley, Texas, Jodie (Mark) Kinzer of Lewiston, Michelle (Jason) Stamper of Lewiston, Christopher (Chelsea) Doffing of Elko, Nev., Brody (Melinda) Genzer of Lewiston, Becky (Donnie) Hughes of Caldwell, Idaho and Danielle Cain of Nampa. She was blessed with 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard (Dorothy) Sparks of Weslaco, Texas and her sister, Ann Laslie of Caldwell, Texas.
She was preceded in death by Claude Sparks (father), Ida Bell Mack (mother), Ruby Jean Bryant (sister), Claude Ray Sparks (brother), John Felix Genzer Sr. (spouse), John Felix Genzer Jr. (son), Darek Tyler Biggs (great-grandson) and Melissa Genzer (great-granddaughter).
We ask everyone to join us for the graveside service at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
We also want to thank St. Joseph’s ER, ICU and PCU nurses and staff for the excellent care that was provided to our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend to so many.