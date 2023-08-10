Audrey Jean Types, 85, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Wedgewood Terrace in Lewiston where she had been a resident for six years. She had lived her entire life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

She was born April 11, 1938, to Pete Carl Types Sr., and Jane Mary (McAtty) Types. She was a graduate of Lapwai High School in 1958. She was employed at Opportunities Unlimited Inc., for 20-plus years where she received numerous accolades for outstanding service. “Audie” as she was fondly referred to, will be dearly missed for her storytelling, kind spirit and love for life. She was happiest spending time with family, participating in Christian fellowship and sharing her big heart for animals. Her hobbies included walking everywhere, golfing, bowling, traveling adventures and various collectibles.

Tags

Recommended for you