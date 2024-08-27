Avis E. Knopes, 92, of Clarkston, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at her home. She was born Dec. 26, 1931, in Summerville, Ore., to Amos and Ethyl Creger. She was the youngest of four siblings: Lyle Creger, Wanda Burgess and Irene Meng. The siblings grew up on a large ranch near Haines, Ore., where riding horses to school and tending to livestock were commonplace. After high school, Mom attended business school in Baker. Mom married George McCann and they welcomed their first two boys, Clifford and Gordon, into the world while living in Baker. They later moved to Pendleton, where their third son, Burl, was born. Soon they relocated to Walla Walla, where their fourth son Daren was born several years later, adding to an already busy life.

In search of more employment, the couple along with their four young boys moved to Clarkston, where George, already an accomplished butcher, would work for Bristol Packing Company, Meats Inc., and later Stilson Meats. Avis would stay at home with the boys and help support their family by ironing and sewing. Soon Avis would become well-known as the “sewing lady.” Later, she became a seamstress for the Hollywood Shop and then Domestic Laundry, both businesses in downtown Lewiston.

When Dad became too ill to work, Mom opened her own full custom tailoring and seamstress shop, the Sewing Room. While still seamstressing for many regular business clients, Mom became well-known for custom-designed wedding ensembles, prom dresses, gowns, tuxedos, kilts and Halloween costumes. Each piece was meticulously crafted to the delight of her many clients.