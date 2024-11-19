Sections
ObituariesNovember 19, 2024

B. Ramona Simpson

story image illustation

Barbara Ramona Simpson, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the age of 94. Ramona was born in Clarkston to Carl and Eva Smith on Feb. 9, 1930, the only daughter among four brothers. She graduated from Lewiston High School and attended classes at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College).

She met her husband, Jack D. Simpson, at a valley-wide Youth for Christ rally, and they married in October 1951. Together, they had three children: Dale, Duane and Lynnette.

Ramona was a devoted mother and homemaker, known for her love of travel, reading, sewing, needlework and various crafts. In recent years, she made hundreds of greeting cards that she shared with others. She was actively involved in her church and had a deep love for her Lord and Savior.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers: Carl Jr., William “Bill,” Robert “Bob,” and Earl “Roy”; her husband, Jack; her son, Dale; and her daughter, Lynnette Johnson. She is survived by her son Duane; her granddaughter Savanna Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

