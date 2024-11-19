B. Ramona Simpson

Barbara Ramona Simpson, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at the age of 94. Ramona was born in Clarkston to Carl and Eva Smith on Feb. 9, 1930, the only daughter among four brothers. She graduated from Lewiston High School and attended classes at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College).

She met her husband, Jack D. Simpson, at a valley-wide Youth for Christ rally, and they married in October 1951. Together, they had three children: Dale, Duane and Lynnette.