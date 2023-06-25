Barbara Allen Reddekopp

Barbara Allen Reddekopp, of Clarkston, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 12, 2023, while traveling in southern Idaho. Barbara was born to Dorothy Jane and Daniel Hale White on March 16, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo. She was the oldest of three children. Barbara graduated from Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, Calif., in 1963 and attended California Lutheran College in Thousand Oaks, Calif., before transferring to Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1968 and moved to Seattle to live with her recently widowed mother. Barbara accepted her first teaching position in Worley, Idaho, soon after where she worked alongside a woman who would later become her mother-in-law. Although there were plans to introduce the two, it was the slippery road conditions on a winter night just outside of St. Maries that brought Barbara and Lynn together.

Barbara married Lynn Arthur Reddekopp on Aug. 1, 1970, at Calgary Lutheran Church in Seattle. They had their first daughter, Marla Allyn, while living in Omak, Wash., their second daughter, Julianne Lara, while living in Hastings, Neb., and moved to Lewiston before having their third daughter, Elizabeth Estelle. They remained in Lewiston until Barbara retired from teaching in 2010 when they moved across the river to Clarkston. Barbara worked in the Clarkston School District for over 24 years, teaching mostly fourth and fifth grades at both Grantham and Highland Elementary Schools. Barbara continued working in the schools after retiring, both as a substitute teacher and then as a volunteer. She was well known for reading to the children, something that she continued to do even recently at the public library.