Barbara Ann White (Cheely)

Barbara Ann (Cheely) White went to heaven Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene at the age of 80.

Barbara, “Bobbie” as her friends and family knew her, was born to George and Rebie (Griswold) Cheely in January 1933, in Aiken, S.C.

