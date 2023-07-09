Barbara Ann White (Cheely)

Barbara Ann (Cheely) White went to heaven Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene at the age of 80.
Barbara, “Bobbie” as her friends and family knew her, was born to George and Rebie (Griswold) Cheely in January 1933, in Aiken, S.C.
Barbara Ann (Cheely) White went to heaven Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Coeur d’Alene at the age of 80.
Barbara, “Bobbie” as her friends and family knew her, was born to George and Rebie (Griswold) Cheely in January 1933, in Aiken, S.C.
Bobbie grew up in South Carolina with four brothers, Preston, Sam, Alton and Rufus, and enjoyed playing basketball and being one of the boys but also the caregiver of the house, doing all the sewing and helping with cooking, as her mother died when she was young.
Bobbie married Thomas White, “Tom,” as everyone called him, in 1963 in Augusta, Ga., after a whirlwind courtship of only three months. Bobbie was smitten with Tom, a military man from Idaho and when married, she left everything in the South to make a life with Tom in his home state.
Bobbie and Tom moved to Pierce, Tom’s hometown, in 1964, where they put down roots and became deeply involved in the community. They were blessed with two sons, Charles and Marvin, and were family to many. This family atmosphere and community closeness expanded their family even more and they gained two who became like daughters, Robin Vonk and Melinda Leddige.
In the early 90s, Tom and Bobbie put their home on a truck trailer and hauled it to Lewiston. They needed a move and that seemed like the best way to do it. Tom and Bobbie made their home in Lewiston together until she passed. With her always-there southern sass, Bobbie could often be found at her dining room table, accompanied by family and friends, leaning in and saying, “What you know good?” And that was the cue for a bit of wholesome gossip and catching up.
Bobbie always had a heart for helping others and for years she worked with the Department of Health and Welfare as a case worker and as a caregiver for several companies within the valley. Her heart knew no bounds of compassion and she was a grandma to many in her years in Lewiston.
Holidays at Tom and Bobbie’s were big, loud and full of love. Everyone was welcome and she always had a hug and a laugh for each visitor and guest. Bobbie’s greatest joy in life was her family and the love that held them all. Holidays and gatherings won’t be the same without her.
Bobbie never met a stranger and whether she was shopping for groceries or enjoying coffee at McDonald’s in the early mornings with Tom, she always found a way to make a friend or to be a warm welcome in any space. Chatting with Bobbie felt like a slice of home and she was happy to provide that warmth.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, grandson Travis Leddige and daughter Melinda Leddige.
She is survived by husband, Thomas White; sons Charles and Marvin White; grandchildren Cass (Krista) White, James (Miranda) White; Michael (Shay) Souders; Andy Souders; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn, Trent, Jayden, River, Emma, Skylar, Sierra, Shelby, Hurlie, Jordy, Quentin, Blakely; and great-great-grandchildren, Atley, Oakley, Easton and Kolsyn.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. Please join the family in fellowship with a meal after the service. The family and church will provide main dish and desserts, but feel free to bring a side dish to share if you would like.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.