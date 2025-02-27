Barbara Gish Ulliman, 87, of Moscow, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.

Barb was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Georgia (Blessing) and Raymond Gish on Dec. 18, 1937, and grew up in the St. Paul area. She earned a bachelor’s in education from St. Benedict’s College in St Joseph, Minn., and embarked on a teaching career.

Barb met Joe Ulliman, the love of her life, in Glacier National Park, and after only 72 hours of being in the same place during seven different visits (over 29 months) Joe and Barb were married in 1961. They began their married life with two years in Germany while Joe was in the U.S. Army. After they returned to the U.S. they moved to Minnesota for Joe to earn his advanced degree.

Barb loved traveling. In addition to living in Germany, she traveled widely in Europe, visited Africa and traveled all around the U.S., often visiting children and grandchildren, relatives and friends. On her journeys she deeply touched many people’s lives. Some became chosen family and adopted into the Ulliman clan, particularly Roni Fortun and family, Greg Nyberg, and Eric and Lauren Torok and their children, John and Sara.

After moving to Moscow in 1974, Barb became very involved in the amazing town she loved to call home. She and Joe were supportive of their own children and the community, where they were presidents of the Moscow Swim Team. They also served on the board of the University of Idaho Symphony. She and two friends, who loved sewing, opened and ran a fabric store in the David Building. Barb supported her community church of St. Augustine Catholic Church with many sewing projects, including banners, signs and vestments. She loved quilting and shared many finished quilts that wrapped up new babies, warmed newlyweds and comforted friends, with many potholders thrown in for good measure. All of her quilting was meant to be used and treasured rather than displayed. After the fabric store, Barb worked for many years at Creighton’s Clothing Store selling beautiful clothing and completing alterations. After retirement, Barb loved finding treasured antiques and collectibles at auctions and stores. Her extensive collection of beautiful things even filled a booth at the Moscow Antique Mall for a while. She particularly enjoyed the hunt for pottery and ceramics, owls, rabbits, foxes, original paintings and anything green.