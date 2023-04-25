Barbara J. Bednorz, 86, of Grangeville, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home with husband Joe near her side. Barb was born as the only child Feb. 20, 1937, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to George and Bessie (Clark) Carlstrom.
She attended all her schooling in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1955. She later attended the University of Montana in Missoula and earned a bachelor’s degree in English along with a minor in music.
In 1953, she attended church one Sunday morning and met a man who would eventually become the love of her life. At that Sunday school began a marriage of 66-plus years. Barbara married Joseph Bednorz on June 8, 1956, in Missoula, Mont. Upon graduating from college, she followed Joe in his military career. Together they spent 3.5 years in Germany. During their time in Germany, they welcomed their son, Stephen. Joe was honorably discharged and began working for the U.S. Forest Service in Priest Lake, Idaho. While in Priest Lake, they welcomed their second child, Rachel. Following Priest Lake, the family spent time in Kingston, Idaho, and Republic, Wash., before arriving to Grangeville in 1975.
During her lifetime, Barb was an exceptional homemaker, but she also pursued her interest in music. She loved anything that involved music. She participated in the church choir and was a member of the Camas Choristers. She taught piano lessons and played the flute for many years. She was a devout member of the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. She taught Sunday school classes for over 20 years. Barb played a huge part in making all special events and holidays at the church a success with her musical talents. Barb loved to sew and was an exceptional seamstress. She often entered the county fair and won many awards for her work. Barb would sew many outfits and clothes for herself, Joe, her kids and other family members. She was also a member of the Busy Homemakers Extension Club. Along with sewing, she enjoyed crafting projects and attended craft fairs.
The family wishes to thank the team members of Syringa Hospice and Right at Home Care for the exceptional care of Barbara in her final days.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Joe, son Stephen (Julie) Bednorz, of Boise; daughter Rachel Vandenburg, of Emmett, Idaho; grandchildren: Zach (Shelbi) Vandenburg, Josh (Cassie) Vandenburg and Monica (Ben) Holladay; and great-grandchildren: Sutton, Colbee and Blakesly, James, Charlotte, Violet, all of Meridian, Idaho.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene with a refreshments to follow. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Gideons International or Cornerstone Christian Learning Center in honor of Barb.