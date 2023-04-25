Barbara J. Bednorz

Barbara J. Bednorz, 86, of Grangeville, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home with husband Joe near her side. Barb was born as the only child Feb. 20, 1937, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to George and Bessie (Clark) Carlstrom.

She attended all her schooling in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1955. She later attended the University of Montana in Missoula and earned a bachelor’s degree in English along with a minor in music.