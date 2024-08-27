Barbara J. Essen, 77, of Grangeville, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at her home. Barb was born June 8, 1947, in Tacoma, to Frederick and Echo (Ahee) Essen. Barb’s father was a military man, which led to Barb moving around most of her early life in Germany, California, Maryland, Texas and eventually returned to Tacoma in 1961. Barb graduated from high school in 1965 at Lincoln High School in Tacoma.

Following graduation she attended Tacoma Community College studying speech therapy. In 1968-70 she attended Western Washington College (Bellingham) and graduated in elementary education. Barb went on and taught third grade in Cook, Wash., from 1971-75. In 1976, Barb felt God’s call and attended San Francisco Theological Seminary. After graduating from the seminary, she served several smaller rural churches from 1978-2017. In 1986 Barb adopted Echo Asha Essen from Calcutta and continued to serve smaller rural churches. Barb served many churches around the area such as Grand Coulee, Wash., Davenport, Wash, Pomeroy, Lind, Wash., Montesano, Wash., Nezperce and finally Grangeville. Barb was also part of the Methodist Historical Society from 2002-17. From 2006-17 Barb served on the Methodist National Historical Society. In 2017 Barb retired from active clergy and continued blessing those around her. Barb was always inspired to serve and was a board member on the Syringa Hospital Board from 2018-24.

Barbara has traveled to India, Germany, Sweden and Israel as an adult to pursue her interests in faith and heritage. She loved to quilt, cross-stitch and travel to quilt shows. Barb was fortunate to serve so many individuals and was always so patient with everyone she dealt with and cared for.