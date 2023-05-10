Our beloved matriarch, Barbara J. Wheeler, Li Ken Yott (goes along the edge), was called into eternal paradise by our almighty and eternal God on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Services for Barbara began with a dressing Tuesday, May 9, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston, and followed by a visitation at the family home on McCormack Ridge Road. Walasut Services took place with Andre Picard Jr. officiating. A Catholic service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Deacon Chris Davies will officiate the service.