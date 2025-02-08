On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, we said goodbye to Barbara L. Halseth, 89, at her home. Barbara was born to Wilbur and Thelma Colwell, and joined big sister, Betty. As a child, Barbara was born in Pomeroy and lived in Des Moines, Wash., where, at the age of 6, she picked berries in the fields. While they lived in Englewood, Calif., she witnessed the maiden voyage of the Blue Goose airplane at Long Beach Harbor.
The family settled in Southwick, where she met the love of her life, Orville Halseth, married and graduated from Kendrick High School.
Barbara took her first plane ride to Honolulu, where, for a short time, they lived until Orville’s discharge from the U.S. Army after serving in the Korean War. Upon returning from Hawaii, they lived in Joseph, Ore., where they worked with Walter Brennan at his ranch and theater.
Settling in Lewiston, they welcomed Julie and Christine to the family. Barbara was active in Camp Fire Girls and Jobs Daughters with her daughters. Barbara enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader — staying up late many nights to finish a book. She enjoyed camping and boating with friends and family, watched an occasional wrestling match or basketball game, and treated the family to dinner at Italian Gardens.
Barbara retired from Idaho First National Bank (downtown black glass building) after 32 years of service. She loved providing customer support to their many customers. Many of her friendships developed during her career were treasured throughout her life. After retirement, Barbara and Orville moved to the family homestead in Kendrick, and raised cattle and joined the family in farming the land.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her surviving family of Julie Donnelly and Christine (James) Mattoon, eight grandchildren: Stephanie, Matthew, Katie, Eric, Michael, Travis, Shaun and Sara, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Barbara joins her most favorite person, Orville, on their next adventure. In addition, she was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty and brother-in-law Jack Mustoe, son-in-law Gary Donnelly, loving in-laws Ed and Olga Halseth, Ervin and Helen Halseth, Margarette and Stan Cox, Helen and Boyd Leland, Arnold Halseth, Betty and Ben Chisholm, Gerald and Dorothy and Lee Halseth, and Harold Halseth.
Family and friends are welcome to join a gathering in Barbara’s honor at noon Saturday, July 19, at the Bethany Memorial Church in Kendrick (Big Bear Ridge), with a lunch to follow at the Big Bear Ridge Community Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bethany Memorial Church or the Kendrick Memorial Pool would be appreciated.