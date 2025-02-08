On Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, we said goodbye to Barbara L. Halseth, 89, at her home. Barbara was born to Wilbur and Thelma Colwell, and joined big sister, Betty. As a child, Barbara was born in Pomeroy and lived in Des Moines, Wash., where, at the age of 6, she picked berries in the fields. While they lived in Englewood, Calif., she witnessed the maiden voyage of the Blue Goose airplane at Long Beach Harbor.

The family settled in Southwick, where she met the love of her life, Orville Halseth, married and graduated from Kendrick High School.

Barbara took her first plane ride to Honolulu, where, for a short time, they lived until Orville’s discharge from the U.S. Army after serving in the Korean War. Upon returning from Hawaii, they lived in Joseph, Ore., where they worked with Walter Brennan at his ranch and theater.

Settling in Lewiston, they welcomed Julie and Christine to the family. Barbara was active in Camp Fire Girls and Jobs Daughters with her daughters. Barbara enjoyed sewing and was an avid reader — staying up late many nights to finish a book. She enjoyed camping and boating with friends and family, watched an occasional wrestling match or basketball game, and treated the family to dinner at Italian Gardens.