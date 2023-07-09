Barbara Riggs passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023.
A memorial service will be held for her at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church on Lewiston’s Normal Hill.
Barbara’s obituary was in the Tribune on Sunday, May 21, 2023, but I want to add some more.
We want to thank everyone who remembered her with cards, email, in person, by phone and donations. We think the words and phrases on cards about our beloved Barbara were very touching, so we want to share a few, but we will not use quotation marks.
What a wonderful, positive, welcoming, delightful person with a smile. Her sparkle, joy and kindness were contagious. She was a true servant of God, an angel on earth. Others said she was a true, beautiful lady inside and out. We were privileged to know such a special, upbeat, gracious, friendly, wonderful, kind person.
Barbara was a wonderful, vibrant presence everywhere she went, and she made everyone feel loved and welcome. She was kind, warm, happy and thoughtful, and an angel to know. She was one of a kind with her smiles and hugs that gave joy to all who knew her.
That gives readers an idea of how well she was thought of as an adult, but here is what Ced Kinzer, her tumbling coach, wrote about her in her 1953 Lewiston High School Bengal annual. Dear Barbara, Words cannot express how I have enjoyed knowing and working with you for the last six years. Your wonderful personality and pleasant smile will always be a part of my future thoughts.
Ced was my baseball coach when he led us to 1949 and 1950 Idaho state Legion championships. He was the Northern Idaho College of Education (NICE) coach until the college closed, and in 1953 he began a long tenure as coach at Humboldt State College in California where he is in the Hall of Fame. I have written a published article about him.
Did you know that Barbara loved her church, enjoyed fast jitterbug dancing, drove a school bus 2,200 miles from Indiana to Grangeville, liked animals and picked up a lost lamb when she drove a school bus in Riggins, enjoyed Seattle Mariners spring training in Arizona, loved entertaining six friends for the week of the NAIA college World Series, and that for a while she lived in north Lewiston in the Pepsi-Cola plant her granddad owned and so she always drank Pepsi.
Barbara was a loved, precious, Christian angel who enjoyed her family and friends. She loved and enjoyed her 63 years with Dick, her three children, six grandchildren, and pictures of her great grandson Riggs. Barbara loved traveling, but so enjoyed her connections close to her home like being born a few blocks away at St. Joseph’s Hospital, attended upper elementary and junior high school at the Normal (now LCSC), and loved her church a block away.
A few pictures you might enjoy seeing her in include the family 50th anniversary, children’s wedding pictures, with Lady Warrior basketball girls, her World’s Greatest plaque, a cruise, the Pepsi plant and Disneyland.
She is missed by many.
