Barry Allen Rauch

Barry Allen Rauch, of Dallesport, Wash., died of a heart attack on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home, with his wife, Barb, by his side.

Barry was born Nov. 11, 1951, in Moscow, to Donald and Ilene Rauch (Anderson). He grew up in Troy, with his three siblings, Randy, Becky and Kevin.

