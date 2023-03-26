Barry Ray Chesnut

Barry passed Monday, March 6, 2023, at the age of 79, while at his home in Moscow. This hard as nails, stubborn as heck, cowboy is finally at rest — something he often struggled to do. Like any good Carhartt wearin’, truck drivin’, country boy, Barry had three true loves: his horses, his farm and his family.

Barry was born Feb. 1, 1944, in Ontario, Ore., to Wayne and Bernadine (Shoff) Chesnut and was the third of five boys (no wonder he was such a tough old man). Barry attended Moscow High School, where he met his future wife, Karen Bingham. The two married in 1962 and welcomed three beautiful daughters: Shelley, Tracy and Michelle. The family grew up in town and by the time Barry and Karen were empty-nesters, the two made the move to a 10-acre farm just outside of town where they raised horses, rescued dogs and ended up with more cats than you can imagine.