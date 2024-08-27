Benjamin Joseph Arthur Jr., otherwise known as “Boots,” was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Lewiston, to Benjamin J. Arthur and Contance D. Arthur. He passed away Dec. 1, 2024, at 12:58 p.m., in the Lapwai family home surrounded by family; he was 61.
Boots attended school in Lapwai and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1981. Throughout these years he enjoyed playing many sports, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. In fact, he is part of the 1979 only State Football Championship team. When he was younger he learned how to play golf, with other young men, under the teachings of Saucer Powaukee. Golf came natural to Boots and he entered several youth tournaments. The standout memory is when his family traveled to Waterton, Canada, when he was 14 for a tournament, and he won. During the summer months, the Nez Perce Tribe would sponsor many outdoor camping events at different locations such at Sandpoint, Chemawah and Flathead Lake, which he enjoyed very much. Summer months also meant mischievous things went on, too. For example, the South Agency Kids vs. the North Lapwai Kids “Walnut Fight.” They would also have a pickup football game during Thanksgiving breaks that got very competitive. Art and Babe Rueben would be the coaches. These were full-on-contact games and no one cried even when they broke a hand.
After high school, Boots left the Nez Perce Reservation and worked as a roofer in the Seattle area. Unfortunately, he was injured, which meant he was unable to continue in that profession. Boots would later find himself living on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation. There he married Melissa Henry. They were married for three years before they were divorced. This brought Boots back home to Lapwai where he met Jean Bohnee. All these years Boots and Jean loved each other but parted and remained close friends.
Boots was a great worker. In his younger years he fought fire for the Nez Perce Tribe and Coeur d’Alene Tribe. Once the season was over, he worked as a logger for Duane Smith as a faller. His younger brother, Jess, remembered when he accepted a position within the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Forestry department; he was asked to be a faller for Duane, too. That’s when Boots taught Jess how to fall trees in a precise fashion.
Boots was a proud brother to his siblings and would teach them multiple life lessons, which included teaching golf, basketball moves and how to properly hold a bat for baseball/softball. When he was young, they used to play baseball with all his first cousins in the family yard, which included Arthur’s yard and his Auntie Myrna’s yard, which is right behind the Arthur house. Then he and Murry created an 18-hole golf course between the two yards. When John and Jess were old enough they would play too. Both Boots and Murry were so competitive they would argue about who won each hole, counting each stroke against one another in their heads. A few years later another golfer joined the group and made the course bigger; that was Rich Ramsey. Then they started a new nine-hole course which included Rich’s yard. Playing the course meant they would have to hit the ball over two houses just to get into Boots’ yard. Boots would get ready to swing his golf club and yell “FOUR” but low and behold his little brother Jess was behind him and would get him by the club.
Boots would become the proud parent to his only son, Alex Michael Arthur. Boots loved so many people but his one true love was his son. Later in life he would become a grandpa to Anton and Amaya Arthur. He loved the role. He was a very proud father and grandfather.
Boots is a descendant of The Whitebird Band and the Chief Joseph Band of the Wallowas. He is survived by his father, Benjamin J. Arthur Sr.; his only child, Alex (Teeiah) Arthur and grandchildren, Anton and Amaya; his siblings April (Kurt) Mettler, Gregory (Kia) Arthur, Hazel (Shannon Wheeler) Arthur, Camille (Davey) Wynecoop, Jess (Misty Lowly) Arthur and many aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews and niece both on the Arthur-side and Lowly-side.
Waiting for Boots on the other side are his mother, Constance D. Arthur; grandmother Irene Seltice Lowly; brother David “Coyote” Friedlander; many aunties, uncles, cousins, nephews and niece both on the Arthur-side and Lowly-side.
Boots’ Dressing was at noon Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, in Lewiston, followed by a 5 p.m. rosary at the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai. A Seven Drum Ceremony led by Andre Picard was at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Boots was buried at the Nez Perce Tribal Cemetery and the family gathered afterward for a slideshow and meal.