Benjamin Joseph Arthur Jr., otherwise known as “Boots,” was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Lewiston, to Benjamin J. Arthur and Contance D. Arthur. He passed away Dec. 1, 2024, at 12:58 p.m., in the Lapwai family home surrounded by family; he was 61.

Boots attended school in Lapwai and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1981. Throughout these years he enjoyed playing many sports, lettering in football, basketball and baseball. In fact, he is part of the 1979 only State Football Championship team. When he was younger he learned how to play golf, with other young men, under the teachings of Saucer Powaukee. Golf came natural to Boots and he entered several youth tournaments. The standout memory is when his family traveled to Waterton, Canada, when he was 14 for a tournament, and he won. During the summer months, the Nez Perce Tribe would sponsor many outdoor camping events at different locations such at Sandpoint, Chemawah and Flathead Lake, which he enjoyed very much. Summer months also meant mischievous things went on, too. For example, the South Agency Kids vs. the North Lapwai Kids “Walnut Fight.” They would also have a pickup football game during Thanksgiving breaks that got very competitive. Art and Babe Rueben would be the coaches. These were full-on-contact games and no one cried even when they broke a hand.

After high school, Boots left the Nez Perce Reservation and worked as a roofer in the Seattle area. Unfortunately, he was injured, which meant he was unable to continue in that profession. Boots would later find himself living on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation. There he married Melissa Henry. They were married for three years before they were divorced. This brought Boots back home to Lapwai where he met Jean Bohnee. All these years Boots and Jean loved each other but parted and remained close friends.

Boots was a great worker. In his younger years he fought fire for the Nez Perce Tribe and Coeur d’Alene Tribe. Once the season was over, he worked as a logger for Duane Smith as a faller. His younger brother, Jess, remembered when he accepted a position within the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Forestry department; he was asked to be a faller for Duane, too. That’s when Boots taught Jess how to fall trees in a precise fashion.