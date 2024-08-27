Bernard ‘Buck’ A. Langdon

Dec. 3, 1927 — Jan. 25, 2025

Buck Langdon, age 97, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at home in Arlington, Wash.

Buck’s introduction to the world was on a small farm in the rolling hills of northern Idaho on Dec. 3, 1927, where he lived with his parents Harry and Emma Langdon, brothers James, Larry and Joseph Langdon, and sister Erma (Langdon) Nesheim.

All three brothers served in World War II from 1941-45. The atomic bombing of Japan led to an end of hostilities and veterans (including Buck’s brothers) returned home. Buck was 18 when the war ended, and he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to an elite guard unit at Sugamo Prison in Tokyo, Japan, where the 23-member War Cabinet of Japan, including Hideki Tojo, were residents while on trial for crimes against humanity during World War II.

Buck collected artifacts from the prisoners during his service at Sugamo Prison, including a silk Japanese flag. Buck obtained the signatures of all 23 war cabinet members on the flag using various means of persuasion, such as offering them his ration of cigarettes (he didn’t smoke) or telling them stories about his life on a farm in Idaho. On his last day of service, a group of prisoners presented him with a box containing six pair of handmade miniature getas (Japanese sandals), one geta for each month of his service, as a way to thank him for his fairness and humanity when dealing with them, and for allowing them to use small tools to create art under close supervision. Buck donated these items to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, Wash., as part of an impressive display that includes photos of Buck and information about the historical significance of his service and donations to the museum.

Buck also obtained 28 detailed cartoon sketches of prison life created by prisoner Tokio Tobita. Buck donated the original drawings to the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum at Ohio State University. The drawings represent a unique microcosm of World War II history that will be studied for years to come.

After military service, Buck attended the University of Idaho in Moscow for two years, and then transferred to UCLA.