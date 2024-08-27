Bernard ‘Buck’ A. Langdon

Dec. 3, 1927 — Jan. 25, 2025
Buck Langdon, age 97, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at home in Arlington, Wash.
Buck’s introduction to the world was on a small farm in the rolling hills of northern Idaho on Dec. 3, 1927, where he lived with his parents Harry and Emma Langdon, brothers James, Larry and Joseph Langdon, and sister Erma (Langdon) Nesheim.
All three brothers served in World War II from 1941-45. The atomic bombing of Japan led to an end of hostilities and veterans (including Buck’s brothers) returned home. Buck was 18 when the war ended, and he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to an elite guard unit at Sugamo Prison in Tokyo, Japan, where the 23-member War Cabinet of Japan, including Hideki Tojo, were residents while on trial for crimes against humanity during World War II.
Buck collected artifacts from the prisoners during his service at Sugamo Prison, including a silk Japanese flag. Buck obtained the signatures of all 23 war cabinet members on the flag using various means of persuasion, such as offering them his ration of cigarettes (he didn’t smoke) or telling them stories about his life on a farm in Idaho. On his last day of service, a group of prisoners presented him with a box containing six pair of handmade miniature getas (Japanese sandals), one geta for each month of his service, as a way to thank him for his fairness and humanity when dealing with them, and for allowing them to use small tools to create art under close supervision. Buck donated these items to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, Wash., as part of an impressive display that includes photos of Buck and information about the historical significance of his service and donations to the museum.
Buck also obtained 28 detailed cartoon sketches of prison life created by prisoner Tokio Tobita. Buck donated the original drawings to the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library and Museum at Ohio State University. The drawings represent a unique microcosm of World War II history that will be studied for years to come.
After military service, Buck attended the University of Idaho in Moscow for two years, and then transferred to UCLA.
In 1950, Buck married Barbara Buell, and his daughter Kathleen was born.
They divorced, and Buck married Claudette Zimmerman in 1963. Two boys were added to his family, Joseph and Jeffrey.
Buck worked on a railroad section crew and as a grocery clerk, and then began his career as a dental technician. He taught dental students at the University of Washington for 20 years, from 1952-72. He then instructed dental assistants at Seattle Community College and Edmonds Community College while running his own dental laboratory in Everett, Wash. He later moved his dental laboratory in Burlington, Wash.
In 2015, Buck wrote and submitted his 32-page memoir to the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., which was created by the United States Congress in 2000 to collect and preserve the firsthand remembrances of U.S. veterans.
In 2022, Buck was invited to participate in a Pacific Northwest Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., a last mission to honor his service to our country.
Buck is survived by daughter Kathleen Estey and spouse Joel Estey, of Issaquah, Wash., son Jeffrey Langdon and spouse Sandie Poeschel-Langdon, of Arlington, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
As one of Buck’s nephews pointed out, “Our family and this world lost a very kind and gentle soul.” He had a quick wit and charming sense of humor. He loved to travel to visit family and friends, and upon arrival would famously say “I’m only staying 15 minutes!” He never wanted to overstay his welcome. He always left too soon with everyone wanting more time with him — and that’s just how we’re feeling now.
At his request, there will be no services or funeral.