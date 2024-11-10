Berniece Effie Porter Foss, born Feb. 28, 1934, in Bassett, Neb., passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. She was the second of nine children born to Roy Lawrence Porter and Eleanor Marie Sawyer Porter.

Just before turning 12 years old, she attended a youth rally in Kearney, Neb. There she realized she needed a Savior and accepted Jesus Christ.

Berniece studied for her teaching degree and, after graduating at age 17, began teaching for eight years at the country schools in Nebraska and for two years in the home school.