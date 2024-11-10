Sections
ObituariesNovember 10, 2024

Berniece Effie Porter Foss

story image illustation

Berniece Effie Porter Foss, born Feb. 28, 1934, in Bassett, Neb., passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. She was the second of nine children born to Roy Lawrence Porter and Eleanor Marie Sawyer Porter.

Just before turning 12 years old, she attended a youth rally in Kearney, Neb. There she realized she needed a Savior and accepted Jesus Christ.

Berniece studied for her teaching degree and, after graduating at age 17, began teaching for eight years at the country schools in Nebraska and for two years in the home school.

Wanting a change, she moved to Lewiston, where she continued a life of service. She used her gift teaching VBS and Sunday School as well as serving in other areas at Emmanuel Baptist Church where she was a founding member.

Upon marrying Clarence O. Foss, she became a stepmother of five with two additional children over the next few years. She also had eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Those who would like to celebrate Berniece’s life are welcome. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Andrew Scott will be officiating.

