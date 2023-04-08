Bertil Nelson

Bertil “Bert” Nelson, of Troy, died Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by family, at Hill House Memory care in Moscow. He was 87.
Bert was born in Troy, on April 15, 1935, to Bert and Lillian (Smith) Nelson. He was raised on the Nelson farm, attended school and graduated from Troy High School in 1954.
After graduation Bert worked for the lumberyard in Troy, and the Latah County Highway District. On Aug. 5, 1955, Bert married Delores Shaw. They soon moved to Coeur d’Alene where Bert joined his brother-in-law at the saw shop. Later he opened Kootenai Saw and Cycle, which he owned and operated for nearly 20 years. They moved back to Troy in 1977 to farm with his brother, Jack.
Bert enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, and spending time at his cabin north of Bonners Ferry, Idaho. He loved animals, trees and nature. It was rewarding to him when serving the Lord through his church and various ways. He followed his dad’s footsteps as fire commissioner of the Troy Fire Department, passing it on to his son, Jeff. Bert loved spending time with friends, family and especially his great-grandchildren.
Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Lillian, and siblings Jim, Dan and Ida Kristine.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, brother Jack of Troy, daughter Konnie (Malcolm) of Liberty Lake, Wash., son Ken (Michelle) of Hayden Lake, Idaho, son Jeff (Tawny) of Troy, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Bert will be laid to rest at Burnt Ridge Cemetery near Troy. Viewing at Shorts Funeral Chapel is from noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 11. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, with a memorial service to follow, at noon, at Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, in Moscow.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Troy Ambulance Service 517 S. Main St., Troy, ID 83871.