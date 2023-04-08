Bertil Nelson

Bertil “Bert” Nelson, of Troy, died Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by family, at Hill House Memory care in Moscow. He was 87.

Bert was born in Troy, on April 15, 1935, to Bert and Lillian (Smith) Nelson. He was raised on the Nelson farm, attended school and graduated from Troy High School in 1954.

