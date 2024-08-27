Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesFebruary 7, 2025

Beryl Marie (Litchfield) Watkins

story image illustation

Beryl Watkins passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at home. She was born in Tacoma, March 14, 1933.

In 1947, the family moved to Coulee Dam, Wash., where she attended high school and graduated in 1951. The family then moved to Lewiston where she worked for Pacific Northwest Bell, Potlatch Forests Inc., and Cascade Cartridge Inc., where she worked in the machine shop and retired after 31 years.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She married Don Watkins in 1954. They were married 58 years and they raised two children, Dennis (Joan) and Heather (Jason) Lee. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she enjoyed many years sewing quilts and making and filling bookbags for World Relief.

Beryl was preceded in death by her parents, Kirk and Helen Litchfield; her husband Don; and two sisters Marilyn Teters and Gayle Watson. She is survived by her two children, a brother Don (Vonna) Litchfield, a sister Carolyn (Barry) Erickson, five grandchildren: Bradley, Joby, Esten, Clayton and Harrison, and three great-grandchildren: Lanessa, Giuliana and Kamdyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations my be sent in her name, designated for the quilting group, to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 7
Alan Dale Reuben, 58, of Kooskia
ObituariesFeb. 7
Deaths
ObituariesFeb. 7
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesFeb. 7
Larry Ray DeHaas
Related
Melvalyn ‘Mel’ Boggan, 68
ObituariesFeb. 7
Melvalyn ‘Mel’ Boggan, 68
Dennis Mark Knight
ObituariesFeb. 7
Dennis Mark Knight
Neil Grinolds
ObituariesFeb. 7
Neil Grinolds
Jack E. Nelson
ObituariesFeb. 6
Jack E. Nelson
Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard
ObituariesFeb. 6
Sherry Lee (Espy) Nygaard
Vivian Crane
ObituariesFeb. 5
Vivian Crane
Florence Munn, 101
ObituariesFeb. 5
Florence Munn, 101
Marilynn ‘Lynn’ Snodgrass Schmidt
ObituariesFeb. 5
Marilynn ‘Lynn’ Snodgrass Schmidt
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy