Beryl Marie (Litchfield) Watkins

She married Don Watkins in 1954. They were married 58 years and they raised two children, Dennis (Joan) and Heather (Jason) Lee. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she enjoyed many years sewing quilts and making and filling bookbags for World Relief.

Beryl was preceded in death by her parents, Kirk and Helen Litchfield; her husband Don; and two sisters Marilyn Teters and Gayle Watson. She is survived by her two children, a brother Don (Vonna) Litchfield, a sister Carolyn (Barry) Erickson, five grandchildren: Bradley, Joby, Esten, Clayton and Harrison, and three great-grandchildren: Lanessa, Giuliana and Kamdyn.

In lieu of flowers, donations my be sent in her name, designated for the quilting group, to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.