Betty Ann (Boesen) Rudfelt was born in Lewiston on May 22, 1944, to Harvey and Emma Boesen. She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her bedside on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was 79.

Betty met the love of her life, John Thomas “Tom” Rudfelt, the two were married June 18, 1960, in Lewiston. They proceeded to have five children, sons Scott (Kristy), John (Darla), Blaine (Michelle Evans), Tom (Tracy) and daughter Jennifer Curtis.

