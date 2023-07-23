Betty Ann (Boesen) Rudfelt was born in Lewiston on May 22, 1944, to Harvey and Emma Boesen. She passed away peacefully at her home with family by her bedside on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was 79.
Betty met the love of her life, John Thomas “Tom” Rudfelt, the two were married June 18, 1960, in Lewiston. They proceeded to have five children, sons Scott (Kristy), John (Darla), Blaine (Michelle Evans), Tom (Tracy) and daughter Jennifer Curtis.
In 1963, the Rudfelt clan moved to California but returned to Lewiston in 1973 where the children were raised.
After the loss of her husband Tom in 1994, Betty began working at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center as a certified nursing assistant until retirement.
Mom loved the outdoors spending time at the family cabin in Elk City, especially after the kids were grown and moved on. She was a great painter, sculptor and enjoyed making head dresses for members of the Nez Perce Tribe. She also loved spending as much time with her family as she could. Christmas was her favorite time of year watching all the children open all their gifts with great smiles; she had an infectious smile, too.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband and sister Karen (Schmidt). She is survived by her four sons and daughter, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a very special friend, Tonya.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow at St. Stanislaus Parish Center, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
The family suggests memorials be made to Family Hospice St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 200 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
