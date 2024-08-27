Sections
ObituariesNovember 23, 2024

Betty Jean Bloom

story image illustation

Jan. 10, 1943 — Nov. 19, 2024

———

Betty Jean was born to Lloyd and Mary Bausch on a farm near O’Neill, Neb. While on the farm she rode a horse to school. In 1957, the family moved to Lewiston. She graduated Lewiston High School in 1961. After graduation, she was employed as a telephone operator.

She met Ray Bloom in September 1963. One year later they were married in Orofino, and happily spent the next 60 years together. Early on, they lived in Moscow and Elk River. In 1968, they welcomed a daughter, Brenda. In 1969, they moved to Kooskia, where they lived for the next 33 years. Betty became a primary school secretary and became a beloved figure in the primary school for over 15 years.

In 2004, Betty and Ray moved to Clarkston. They spent a wonderful 20-year retirement there together, going on many memorable fishing trips. Betty enjoyed tending roses, sewing and creating photo albums for her family, but her greatest joy was spending time with her three grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her husband Ray, daughter Brenda, son-in-law Dan, three grandchildren Elizabeth, Catherine and Jason, her brother Ken and his wife Dorothy, and their three children Angela, Stephen and Michelle.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

