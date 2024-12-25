Betty Jean Fuller

Betty Fuller was born Betty Jean Scharnhorst on July 11, 1933, in the same house her father was born in 1894. The seventh child of Louis and Mary (Sprenger) Scharnhorst, she was raised on a small farm west of Genesee. She enjoyed every aspect of her childhood on the farm. Betty’s love of flowers, gardening and animals, particularly horses, all began at the farm. Mom said, “Growing up on a farm was an experience every child should have.”

She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Genesee, and then Genesee High School. She was a basketball player, a cheerleader and a singer in the Triple Trio Choir Sopranos, graduating in 1951.

After high school, Betty moved to Lewiston, with three girlfriends from Genesee. She worked in records and the radiology department at St. Joseph Hospital until harvest season would take her back home to work on the family farm.

In 1953, she took a pivotal position as a window dresser at J.C. Penney, Co., which was pivotal because this is where her innate sense of creativity and design would blossom. Betty loved decorating shop windows, particularly during the holidays, and found herself in demand at other J.C. Penney stores. Her creativity continued working at the Bridal Path in Lewiston.

It was also at J.C. Penney where she was introduced to Arthur “Buck” Fuller by his aunt, a coworker. They married on July 5, 1955, and in 1960 she became a full-time loving mother as Betty and Buck proceeded to breed a “brood of Bs” five children long: Brad, Brenda, Becky, Brett and Bryan. In 1990, Betty became the proud grandmother to Redgy Fuller, followed by Randy Fuller, Connor and Jake Albright, Amber and Megan Raffety, and Anna Fuller. Then in 2022, she became the even prouder great-grandmother to Henry Fuller followed by Ellie Fuller; watching with joy as her family grew.

Betty always supported her family, children and nieces and nephews, great- and great-grandcousins, close and far, in everything they did. There was no bigger fan than Grandma Betty. She would travel to see her family and cheer them on wherever they were. She instilled in her cherished ones the values of love, respect and hard work, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and wisdom that will carry through generations to come.