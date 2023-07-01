Betty Southwick

Betty Southwick, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 29, 2023. Betty Viola Caroline Carlson was born in Boundary County, Idaho, April 30, 1930, to Carl W. and Thelma Ketchum Carlson.

Growing up in Boundary County, Betty graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1948. After high school Betty attended Seattle Pacific University followed by Eastern Washington University where she completed her teaching degree. Betty taught in the Asotin County School District for six years.

