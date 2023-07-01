Betty Southwick, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 29, 2023. Betty Viola Caroline Carlson was born in Boundary County, Idaho, April 30, 1930, to Carl W. and Thelma Ketchum Carlson.
Growing up in Boundary County, Betty graduated from Bonners Ferry High School in 1948. After high school Betty attended Seattle Pacific University followed by Eastern Washington University where she completed her teaching degree. Betty taught in the Asotin County School District for six years.
She married Phil Southwick, in 1953, and traded in her teaching career for raising a family in 1957 when they welcomed their daughter, Gwen. A year later they welcomed their son Carl. Phil and Betty made their home in Potlatch.
Betty enjoyed the outdoors. For many years she had a large garden that she would tend to, and she also enjoyed picking huckleberries in her favorite secret patch. Betty had a sense of humor that many enjoyed. Betty loved spending time and sharing stories with her family and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her mother, father and grandmother. Betty is survived by her daughter Gwen (Frank) Burkgart, her son Carl (Nikki Hites) Southwick; grandchildren, Kelsey (Jennifer) Southwick, Amy (Spencer) Krasselt Wright, Erin (Bryan) Dever, Kayla (Roy Cook) Krasselt, Philip (Brianna) Burkgart; in addition to eight great-grandchildren.
At her request, no services are planned.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.
