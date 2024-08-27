Our father, Bill C. Bridge, lived to the ripe old age of 97 years and 11 months. He passed peacefully away Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. He was a good man, husband, father, friend; beloved by his grandchildren.

Dad was born near Brownfield, Texas, on Christmas Day, 1926, to Elmer E. Bridge and Mittie Edwards Bridge. He was the third son, followed by three sisters. Dad joked that because his arrival interfered with Christmas Day, his mom tried to get rid of him. He did have several near-death experiences as a child, including inhaling smoke as a baby in a cot in a wall tent when the kerosene stove blew up. His Southern mother, a believer in odd remedies, swabbed his throat with kerosene when he had colds, but used too much one time. He inhaled it and nearly died.

As a child, Dad was so crazy about the radio program Chuck Wagon Jamboree that his family started calling him “Chuck.” The nickname stuck, following him through life with family members and close friends. Of course, he also had a big appetite, liking his “chuck!”

When Dad was around 6, his father uprooted a reluctant wife and six small children and moved them from Texas to the tiny town of Lindrith in northwest New Mexico. At an elevation over 7,200 feet, winters were cold and windy, with homes poorly insulated. It was the Great Depression and times were hard. The family raised pinto beans and milked cows for cash. They raised pigs and chickens for meat and eggs. Children, as well as adults, worked hard. Dad hardly ever spoke about those harsh years to us, except to say he was determined to make a better life for his children.

As was typical of rural teenagers before World War II, Dad’s formal schooling ended after eighth grade and he went looking for work. He traveled to his grandparents in Buckeye, Ariz., and eventually to the oil fields in Texas. His dad was a skilled welder and had taught him well, plus he had skills as a mechanic.

World War II was on, so at 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After basic training in San Diego, he was shipped to Pearl Harbor. There he trained as a photographer.

Bill was decommissioned at war’s end and began job hunting again. An opportunity arose when friends invited him to join them in Idaho where there were jobs at an orchard. So in the spring of 1947, Bill arrived in Mesa, Idaho. At that time there were large fruit orchards and a thriving community. Bill went to work in the Mesa Orchard Company shop as a mechanic and welder. Eventually he helped build a new applesauce cannery. The engineer of the project discovered Bill could build whatever he asked. This was a proud accomplishment for him.

That summer he met Marie Brown, whose family lived near Mesa, on a blind date. She was to be a senior in high school that fall. After the dreary years of the Depression and war, young people wanted to have fun, going to movies and dances every weekend. By Christmas Bill and Marie were engaged. Mom had part-time jobs and they began saving for their future. They were married on May 23, 1948, the same weekend Mom graduated from high school. Dad turned his first paycheck as a married man over to his new wife to manage and save. Thus began their life together, a balanced partnership of love and support. They had plans.

Daughter Peggy Ann was born in 1950 and son Randall William was born in 1953. In the spring of 1955 our family moved to Grangeville, built a house and made Grangeville home. We had good neighbors.