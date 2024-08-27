Billie Jeanne Morford

Billie went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Feb 1, 2025.
Billie was born on July 14, 1927, to L.P. Totty and Beatrice Totty. She was one of seven children. She grew up on a farm near Waurika, Okla.
She met and married a U.S. Marine in San Diego. Her husband was Frank Morford, an Idaho native. They were married for 72 years, until his passing in 2017.
Billie worked at Hunter’s Candy Store in Moscow until moving to Lewiston in 1971. She retired from Morgan Brothers Lewiston in 1989.
Billie lived in Lewiston and was a member of the Lewiston Orchards church for fifty years. During the time that Frank was a logger, they lived in Orofino, Elk River and Moscow.
Billie enjoyed gardening, people, walking and reading her Bible.
They had three daughters: Diana Alexander, of Dallas, Ore., Carol Chambers (deceased 2022), Susan Tibbs, of Monmouth, Ore. She had six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Billie moved to Monmouth, Ore., to be near her two daughters in 2021.
No services are planned. Interment will be in Lewis-Clark Memorial Garden in Lewiston.