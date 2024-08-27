Billie Jeanne Morford

Billie went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, Feb 1, 2025.

Billie was born on July 14, 1927, to L.P. Totty and Beatrice Totty. She was one of seven children. She grew up on a farm near Waurika, Okla.

She met and married a U.S. Marine in San Diego. Her husband was Frank Morford, an Idaho native. They were married for 72 years, until his passing in 2017.

Billie worked at Hunter’s Candy Store in Moscow until moving to Lewiston in 1971. She retired from Morgan Brothers Lewiston in 1989.