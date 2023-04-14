Billie Kenneth Robertson was born on March 5, 1947, to Billie and Betty Robertson in Walla Walla.
The family owned a farm 5 miles outside of Pomeroy where Kenny grew up.
Kenny was the second child of four born to Billie and Betty.
Kenny passed away at his home in Clarkston on Monday, March 13, 2023.
After graduation, he moved to Spokane to attend Spokane Community College. He graduated with a degree in aviation mechanics.
Kenny met his wife Carol while living in Spokane. They married and made their home in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. They raised two children, Floyd and Samantha.
Kenny worked on the paper side at Potlatch Forests Inc., in Lewiston, before moving the family to Pomeroy, following his dad’s retirement, to manage the farm.
After the move to Pomeroy, Kenny became a crop duster for Schumacher’s Ag-Air, a business owned by Don and Betty Schumacher. Don was Kenny’s stepfather and taught him how to fly. Kenny often said it was the easiest job he ever had. He really enjoyed crop dusting.
Kenny retired in 2005 and moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Kenny is survived by his ex-wife, Carol; son Floyd, in Spokane; daughter Samantha, in North Carolina; mother Betty Schumacher; sisters Shannon Howard and Connie (Ron) Munn, and half-sister Rose (Brooke) Edwards; lifelong friend Karla Williamson, and his best friend Taz.
Kenny is preceded in death by his brother Nicki, his dad Billie Robertson, and stepfather Don Schumacher.
Kenny enjoyed anything that went fast: jet boats, Corvettes and airplanes. He was an excellent marksman.
God will link the broken chain as one by one we will meet again. In our hearts he will always stay loved and remembered every day.
A celebration of life will be announced for later in the spring for family and friends.
