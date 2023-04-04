Blanche G. Rockwell

Blanche Guerin Rockwell died early in the morning of March 30, 2023, at her home in Grangeville.

She was born to Blanche and James Guerin on April 11, 1926, in Chicago, three years before the Great Depression. She was educated in schools of the Sacred Heart, near Chicago, and then, when the family moved to California after World War II, in San Francisco. She graduated from San Francisco College for Women (now University of San Francisco) in 1947, majoring in philosophy and psychology, which she chose as the best preparation for the career she desired, that of wife and mother.